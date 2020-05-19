How I wish...: Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with a lovely family pic

New Delhi: Neetu Kapoor shared a lovely throwback picture on Monday remembering her husband Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30 in Mumbai. The picture features the couple along with children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The family is all smiles for the paparazzi and it’s so lovely to see them together like this. The picture was taken some months ago outside a Mumbai restaurant when Riddhima and Samara, who stay in Delhi, were visiting the Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in their city.

Neetu shared it with a heartwarming caption that read, “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is,” and added heat emoji.

Neetu and Riddhima have been constantly been posting memories of Rishi Kapoor on Instagram. After his death, Neetu shared a heartbreaking post saying “end of our story” with a smiling picture of Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 at a hospital in Mumbai. He battled leukemia for two years. His prayer meeting was organised last week with only family members and close friends in attendance.