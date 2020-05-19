हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rishi Kapoor

How I wish...: Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with a lovely family pic

The family is all smiles for the paparazzi and it’s so lovely to see them together like this.

How I wish...: Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with a lovely family pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu54

New Delhi: Neetu Kapoor shared a lovely throwback picture on Monday remembering her husband Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30 in Mumbai. The picture features the couple along with children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The family is all smiles for the paparazzi and it’s so lovely to see them together like this. The picture was taken some months ago outside a Mumbai restaurant when Riddhima and Samara, who stay in Delhi, were visiting the Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in their city.

Neetu shared it with a heartwarming caption that read, “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is,” and added heat emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How I wish this picture could remain complete as is 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Neetu and Riddhima have been constantly been posting memories of Rishi Kapoor on Instagram. After his death, Neetu shared a heartbreaking post saying “end of our story” with a smiling picture of Rishi Kapoor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

End of our story 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 at a hospital in Mumbai. He battled leukemia for two years. His prayer meeting was organised last week with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Tags:
Rishi KapoorNeetu KapoorRiddhima Kapoor SahniRanbir Kapoor
Next
Story

Tara Sutaria's childhood pic with twin sister Pia, looking like 'baby momo' is driving netizens crazy!

  • 1,01,139Confirmed
  • 3,163Deaths

Full coverage

  • 48,49,621Confirmed
  • 3,18,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Shiv Sena attacks centre over migrants’ issue