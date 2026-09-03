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  • /How is Amitabh Bachchan connected to Saif Ali Khan? Big B reveals family ties on KBC 18 - VIDEO

How is Amitabh Bachchan connected to Saif Ali Khan? Big B reveals family ties on KBC 18 - VIDEO

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 09:54 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 09:54 AM IST
How is Amitabh Bachchan connected to Saif Ali Khan? Big B reveals family ties on KBC 18 - VIDEO
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How is Amitabh Bachchan connected to Saif Ali Khan? Big B reveals family ties on KBC 18 - VIDEO
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