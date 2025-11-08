How Is Katrina Kaif Doing After Welcoming Her First Child With Vicky Kaushal? Hospital Shares Health Update

New Delhi: Bollywood’s beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have become proud parents to a baby boy. The child was born on Thursday morning at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

According to a reliable source from the hospital, as reported by IANS, both mother and newborn are doing well. “Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with a baby boy at HN Reliance Hospital this morning. Both Katrina and the baby are fine," the source revealed

The source further revealed “Male baby born at 08:23:18; mother and baby are stable. Discharge not yet planned.”

Shortly after the news broke, the couple shared a heartfelt announcement on social media. Their joint statement read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. — 7th November, 2025 – Katrina and Vicky.”

The post was soon flooded with love from friends, colleagues, and fans across the film industry. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Amazing both of you. All my love.” Rhea Kapoor shared her congratulations, while Bipasha Basu commented, “Congratulations to both of you. Love to the little bundle of joy.”

Actor Rajkummar Rao extended his wishes, posting, “Heartiest congratulations @vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif. This is the most beautiful feeling. God bless you guys and the little one.” Messages of love also poured in from Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier in September through a touching joint post on social media. The post featured a Polaroid photo of Vicky tenderly holding Katrina’s baby bump, captioned, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in December 2021, have since been one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. Their wedding, attended by close friends and family, was a celebration that captivated fans nationwide.

Over the years, the duo has often shared glimpses of their life together on social media, delighting followers with their warmth and chemistry. With the arrival of their baby boy, the couple now embarks on a new and joyous chapter in their journey together.

(With IANS Inputs)