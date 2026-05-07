How Jeff Bezos's wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos lost 1 kg before Met Gala 2026, shares her 'most unique Met prep ever'

New Delhi: American billionaire and former journalist Lauren Sanchez Bezos recently turned heads at the Met Gala 2026. Jeff Bezos and Lauren were the honorary chairs for the 2026 Met Gala. The Mecca of fashion saw the who's who of the glamour industry bringing their best bet forward in the most iconic designer ensembles by ace designers.

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Lauren Sanchez Bezos Lost 2 pounds ahead of the Met Gala

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In an interview with Vogue, Lauren Sanchez Bezos opened up on her Met Gala preparations this year. She said: "I went to visit the New York Fire Department and did their training," adding, "It's probably the most unique Met prep ever."

She added, "It was bananas, but I loved it. I probably lost about two pounds doing it."

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What Lauren Sanchez Bezos wore at Met Gala 2026

Lauren Sanchez Bezos turned heads in an off-shouldered Schiaparelli gown, with jewel-encrusted straps and a plunging neckline. "The theme is 'Costume Art,' and that's exactly what Elsa Schiaparelli was doing 100 years ago," she told Vogue, adding, "She wasn't just decorating bodies - she was making art on bodies."

Lauren's Met Gala gown was a reference to a popular portrait - Madame X by John Singer Sargent, whose 1883 artwork originally depicted French socialite Madame Pierre Gautreau.

About Met Gala 2026

The Met Gala is annually on the first Monday in May, is arguably the most coveted and exclusive ticket in the world. Hailed as the Mecca of fashion - The Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Benefit, is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute on the Museum Mile of Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. This year the theme was 'Costume Art,' with an official dress code of Fashion Is Art. The theme emphasizes sculptural drama and artistic expression in fashion.