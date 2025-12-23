‘How Much Coverage Is Too Much?’: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Wife Supriya Menon Reacts To Selfies At Sreenivasan’s Funeral

New Delhi: Malayalam actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan passed away on Saturday at the age of 69, sending shockwaves across the film industry. The last rites of the legendary actor were held on Sunday in Kochi.

However, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife, Supriya Menon, slammed attendees for clicking selfies and videos at the funeral, calling it a gross disrespect of the family’s personal space.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Supriya wrote, “Grief is such a personal emotion. To see a grieving family not have any space to mourn their beloved is so tragic. Multitudes of cameras/mobile phones everywhere. Selfie-takers in the corners, people pointing to the actors walking in, many of whom are mourning their beloved colleague.”

She added, “Don’t the dead and the living they leave behind deserve better? What a spectacle every moment of life has become. Cannot imagine the pain of the family who are in the midst of this tragedy. Shouldn’t we self-reflect and course-correct? How much coverage is too much? Do we need to crowd around the last rites, beaming it for everyone to see—a broken-down family trying to say goodbye to their beloved?”

Sreenivasan’s Death

Veteran Malayalam actor, director, and screenwriter Sreenivasan passed away at a private hospital on Saturday morning. According to reports, the veteran artiste was admitted to a hospital in Tripunithura on Friday night for treatment and breathed his last the following morning.

A native of Kannur, Sreenivasan had been residing in Kochi for several years. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Malayalam cinema, he played a pivotal role in shaping popular filmmaking in Kerala.

Who Was Sreenivasan?

Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam near Thalassery in Kerala’s Kannur district, Sreenivasan emerged as one of the most influential voices in Malayalam cinema, known for blending sharp social satire with accessible storytelling. Over a career spanning nearly five decades, he acted in over 225 films and wrote several landmark screenplays.

His writing credits include acclaimed films such as Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu, Pattanapravesham, Varavelpu, Thalayana Manthram, Sandesam, Midhunam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Azhakiya Ravanan, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, Udayananu Tharam, Katha Parayumpol, and Njan Prakashan—the latter ranking among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.