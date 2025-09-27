How Much Did Sonam Wangchuk Win On Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9?

New Delhi: Climate activist and renowned education reformist Sonam Wangchuk has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail following his detention under the National Security Act (NSA), according to officials cited by ANI. Wangchuk was arrested in Ladakh on Friday and transported to Jodhpur late at night.

44 Arrested Over Leh Violence; Wangchuk Named "The main player"

The arrest comes in the wake of the September 24 violence in Leh, during which the BJP office was set on fire amid protests. Four people died after police opened fire during the unrest.

Addressing a press conference in Leh, DGP Jamwal said, "We have arrested 44 people so far...The main ring leaders have been nabbed. Sonam Wangchuk, the main player, has been sent out under NSA charges."

Wangchuk’s KBC Appearance and National Recognition

Wangchuk rose to national fame after he was featured as the inspiration behind Aamir Khan’s character in the Bollywood film 3 Idiots.

In 2019, he appeared on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, alongside one of his students. During the show, a documentary on his school showcased students playing ice hockey on a rink built within the campus.

Wangchuk charmed audiences by reciting Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poetry and mimicking Amitabh Bachchan’s dialogues in French, Punjabi, and Ladakhi. He went on to win Rs 50 lakh on the show, as per a 2017 report by India TV.

Police Allege Foreign Links and Funding Irregularities

The DGP further alleged that Wangchuk had connections with Pakistan, citing his participation in a Dawn media event in Pakistan and visits to Bangladesh.

“We arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was reporting back across. We have a record of this. He (Sonam Wanghchuk) had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. So, there is a big question mark on him...Investigation is being done”

He also accused Wangchuk of drawing parallels to movements like the Arab Spring, suggesting that his speeches and activism were aimed at inciting unrest in the region.

Hunger Strike and Arrest

Wangchuk was on a hunger strike, which ended right after the violence unfolded.

Sonam Wangchuk has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail following his detention under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA).

(With ANI Inputs)