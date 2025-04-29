How Shah Rukh Khan Is Defying Age At 59, Once Revealed His 'Secret Diet' Of Many Years

New Delhi: The iconic Shah Rukh Khan is certainly age-reversing at 59. With lean and fit body, suave looks and dashing personality - SRK is once again winning hearts and how! In fact last year, he revealed about his 5-hour sleep cycle which surprised his fans and now looks like netizens wanna dig out more on his food habits.

An old interview which he gave some 8 years ago about what he eats in a day has gone viral on social media. In a chat with with RJ Devanggana, Shah Rukh talked about his late-night workout routine at his personal gym and the food he has been followed over the years.

SRK: 'Stick to 2 main meals'

Shah Rukh said, "I naturally lean towards very basic food. I stick to two main meals daily — lunch and dinner. Apart from these, I don’t snack or eat anything else. I’m not fond of lavish or elaborate dishes (mujhe pakwan pasand nahi). My meals usually include sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and occasionally a small portion of dal. I’ve been eating like this every day for many years without much variation."

However he did add, "If I’m flying, or at someone’s home for a meal, I have whatever they graciously serve — whether it’s biryani, roti, parathas, food cooked with ghee, or a glass of lassi. I don’t restrict myself when it comes to sharing a meal with others."

'Sleep at 5 am...'

Shah Rukh in his 2024 interview with 'The Guardian' also spoke about his eating habits. He said, "I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I’m shooting. But then I will come home at 2am, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep.”

He also stated that he sticks to only one meal a day, something which is his own personal choice that has nothing to do with intermittent fasting. He also hits the gym for just half an hour a day.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)