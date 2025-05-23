Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2905241https://zeenews.india.com/people/how-to-enjoy-popcorn-during-movies-tom-cruise-on-his-viral-method-2905241.html
NewsLifestylePeople
TOM CRUISE

How To Enjoy Popcorn During Movies, Tom Cruise On His Viral Method

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was seen enjoying popcorn in his unique way which went viral on social media

|Last Updated: May 23, 2025, 03:42 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How To Enjoy Popcorn During Movies, Tom Cruise On His Viral Method (Source:Instagram@tomcruise)

Mumbai: Hollywood sensation, Tom Cruise recently made headlines for the way he eats his popcorn. A video of the 'Mission Impossible' star enjoying the snack in his unique way went viral on social media.

The clip featured Cruise frantically throwing popcorn into his mouth during a screening of his film in London.

The video concluded with Cruise saying in the background that he was being awarded the BFI Fellowship, as he continued to fill his mouth with some more popcorn.

Later on, Cruise reacted to the viral video during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" with Darius Butler.

Butler said, “I’ve never seen anyone eat popcorn this like", asking Cruise, "Are you actually eating popcorn or are you full of s--- right here, TC? I’ve got to know.”

To this, Cruise reacted with a laugh saying, “Man, I’m eating popcorn. They know when I’m going to these movies that I’m watching, I’m eating popcorn.”

Meanwhile, in another video, Cruise was seen calling out a fan for finishing his popcorn at the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK