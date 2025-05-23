How To Enjoy Popcorn During Movies, Tom Cruise On His Viral Method

Mumbai: Hollywood sensation, Tom Cruise recently made headlines for the way he eats his popcorn. A video of the 'Mission Impossible' star enjoying the snack in his unique way went viral on social media.

The clip featured Cruise frantically throwing popcorn into his mouth during a screening of his film in London.

The video concluded with Cruise saying in the background that he was being awarded the BFI Fellowship, as he continued to fill his mouth with some more popcorn.

Later on, Cruise reacted to the viral video during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" with Darius Butler.

Butler said, “I’ve never seen anyone eat popcorn this like", asking Cruise, "Are you actually eating popcorn or are you full of s--- right here, TC? I’ve got to know.”

To this, Cruise reacted with a laugh saying, “Man, I’m eating popcorn. They know when I’m going to these movies that I’m watching, I’m eating popcorn.”

Meanwhile, in another video, Cruise was seen calling out a fan for finishing his popcorn at the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning."