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  • /Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan pen emotional notes as Hrehaan debuts with independent single 'This Heavenly Place'

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan pen emotional notes as Hrehaan debuts with independent single 'This Heavenly Place'

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan shared proud, emotional social media posts celebrating Hrehaan Roshan's debut as an independent artist with his self-written and composed English single, 'This Heavenly Place'.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 03:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan pen emotional notes as Hrehaan debuts with independent single 'This Heavenly Place'
Image Credit: instagram

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