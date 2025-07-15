Hrithik Roshan And Triptii Dimri Set The Dance Floor On Fire, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan and the 'it' girl Triptii Dimri are on a roll! Avideo has been widely circulated online on fan pages where both can be seen setting the dance floor on fire. Ahead of the same, Hrithik and Triptii have piqued the curiosity among the audience with his dance video. As soon as the clipping was unveiled, it left the fans in a frenzy, who are waiting with bated breath to know what the team-up is about!

Hrithik Roshan And Triptii Dimri Video

In addition to giving a peek into their electrifying moves, the viral video also exudes crackling chemistry between them, indicating that the two might surely set the screens on fire if and when they collaborate for a big-screen project!

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Triptii are seen sporting street-style casual wear, hinting that the get-up might be to shoot a free-form dance video. Since not much is known about the insights, it could also be a big-screen collaboration.

About Their Upcoming Films

While Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of War 2 on August 14, 2025, Triptii Dimri is set for the release of Dhadak 2 on August 1, 2025. In War 2, Hrithik will be seen opposite Kiara Advani for the first time and Jr NTR in a pivotal role. It has been directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Sharing the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time, Triptii will be seen in a film that highlights themes of love, identity and casteism. In addition to Dhadak 2, the actress also has Spirit, Arjun Ustara, Animal Park, and an untitled film with director Imtiaz Ali in the pipeline.

FAQs

Q. Is this viral video from a movie?

No, this is video featuring Hrithik and Triptii is not from a movie.

Q. Which are the upcoming films of Hrithik and Triptii?

Hrithik has War 2 lined-up while Triptii will be seen in Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi.