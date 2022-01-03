Hrithik Roshan celebrates ex-wife Sussanne Goni's father Sanjay Khan's birthday, rumoured BF Arslan Goni missing: PICS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan recently attended his former father-in-law Sanjay Khan's birthday bash which took place on Sunday evening. The veteran actor turned 81 today. Hrithik, who attended the bash, was seen happily posing with the family.

In a series of pictures shared by Sussanne's sister Farah Ali Khan on Instagram, Hrithik was seen posing with Sanjay Khan, Sussanne's mother Zarine Katrak Khan, Zayed Khan. His kids - Hrehaan and Hridaan also featured in the photos shared by Farah. In another photo, Hrithik was seen posing with Zayed, Malaika Parekh and Farah.

However, fans noticed that Sussanne missing from the group photos. Although she featured in one of the photos where she is seen posing with Farah for a selfie, she did not feature with her former husband Hrithik in any photo from the bash.

Fans were also expecting that Sussanne Khan's rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni to also be a part of the celebration. However, he too was missing from the celebrations.

Hrithik and Sussanne were married to each other for several years. The two dated for almost four days before they tied the knot after his debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyar Hain'. However, in 2014, the duo separated and got divorced. They still share cordial terms with each other and continue to co-parent their children - Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Meanwhile, Sussanne is currently said to be dating Arslan Goni. In December, Sussanne shared a happy picture of herself with Arslan and wrote, "Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across Shine brightest limitless."

