Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999475https://zeenews.india.com/people/hrithik-roshan-gets-papped-at-cousins-wedding-father-rakesh-roshan-poses-with-bride-2999475.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleHrithik Roshan Gets Papped At Cousins Wedding, Father Rakesh Roshan Poses With Bride
HRITHIK ROSHAN

Hrithik Roshan Gets Papped At Cousin's Wedding, Father Rakesh Roshan Poses With Bride

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration when he entered the party hand in hand with her.

|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 09:51 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hrithik Roshan Gets Papped At Cousin's Wedding, Father Rakesh Roshan Poses With BridePic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen at his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebration, where he arrived with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

The actor made a stylish entry and caught the attention of photographers waiting outside the venue. For the wedding bash, the actor opted for a classic and elegant outfit. The Krish actor looked dashing and happy as he made his way to the venue with his sons by his side. He was also seen greeting the photographers politely before heading inside.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was also spotted at the venue with the bride. Both were seen smiling and posing for the cameras outside.

Videos of the Roshan family dancing at the wedding have also surfaced online and are being shared widely.

Earlier on Monday, Hrithik was seen attending his cousin's pre-wedding ceremony with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his sons. The actor was seen posing for the paparazzi alongside Saba and his two sons.

For the pre-wedding event, Hrithik wore a light pink kurta, while Saba Azad opted for a yellow lehenga with traditional jewellery. Hrehaan and Hridhaan were seen wearing matching light yellow kurtas as the family posed together.

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration when he entered the party hand in hand with her. Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The two got divorced in 2014.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'War 2,' which also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Analysis: Does Bengal Police’s Lathi Decide By Agenda, Not Law?
Lalit Modi Vijay Mallya Viral Video
‘Watch Your Heart Out With Envy’: Lalit Modi, Mallya Mock India In Viral Video
India-Brazil
Brazilian President Lula Could Visit India Next Month, Sources Say
Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam Police Attach Immovable Property Of US-Based Kashmiri Separatist
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Sisters, PTI Workers Hold Sit-In Protest
India
Pakistan Wants India To Enter Into War With Bangladesh: Is Army Ready?
Kerala police
Kerala Horror: Family Of Four Found Dead, Investigation Suspect Murder-Suicide
Technology news
Epstein Files Sex Scandal: WhatsApp, Telegram Links Can Hack Phones-Details
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Army Watches As Yunus Administration Grapples With Violence, Chaos
Assam
Assam: Heavy Security Deployed In Karbi Anglong After Violent Protest