Hrithik Roshan Gets Trolled, Users Claim, 'He Is Pretending To Be Hindu'

NEW DELHI: Actor and B-Town's Greek God Hrithik Roshan has been in the line of troll fire lately. The actor, who has been awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Fighter', has been targetted by a section of people on social media once again as they accused him of deliberately pretending to be a Hindu lately for commercial benefits. Some of them even went ahead and questioned the actor for dating a Muslim girl.

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be in a relationship with actress and singer Saba Azad. While they have not spoken about their relationship, the buzz is strong that the two have been going strong and are quite serious about each other.

A few users targeted Hrithik for allegedly copying his 'Kite' co-star Kangana Ranaut's style of celebrating Hinduism and nationalism. They claimed that lately, Hrithik has started visiting temples, making his presence felt at religious festival celebrations, and has been celebrating all Hindu festivals.

One of the posts on X, formerly known as Twitter reads, "This is an unmistakable pattern. He is wanting to be seen and counted as #Hindu. Nothing wrong with that. Just that he never did this earlier. It’s a reaction to #KanganaRanaut. Those who say that #Kangana is obsessed with #HR should note. It’s actually the other way round."

Another post read, "At one hand he is pretending to be a #Hindu for commercial benefit and on the other he is dating a radical #anti #Hindu like #SabaAazad. People can see through this #Hrithik. You don’t have to prove with each and every festival how big a #Hindu you are. It’s a deepfake."

However, one user claimed that some people have deliberately initiated a negative trend against the actor, whose film 'Fighter' arrives in theatres in the next 75 days.

Hrithik Roshan's latest box office outing was Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh also stars in the film.

'Fighter' an action film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Picturesa and serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise.

'Fighter' was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on September 30, 2022 but was delayed due to the production delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled to release theatrically on January 25, 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.