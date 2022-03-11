Hrithik Roshan goes 'Woah' at rumoured GF Saba Azad's tomboy avatar, Sussanne Khan 'loves' it - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan again dropped a comment on his rumoured girlfriend and singer Saba Azad's latest Instagram post. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan also commented on the viral post. The post featured Saba dressed in a tomboy avatar with short hair, a black crop top and stylish jeans, she was seemingly giving a screen test in the video and mouthing dialogues.

In the background, there was upbeat rock music playing, adding more oomph to the video.

She captioned the video saying, "I love screen tests!! LOOOOVE!! Never understood why people don’t like em - for me it’s the most enjoyable way to keep my craft sharp - what’s better than being able to inhabit a new character everyday and transform, really transform into something completely different each time. In my head I fancy myself a chameleon, fun fun fun!!"

While Hrithik commented, "Woah … ha. I like", Sussanne wrote, "Soooo radddddd, lovvve this!!!".

Take a look at her post:

For the unversed, the desi Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, these days, has been making headlines for his personal life.

The actor has been clicked a few times, stepping out of restaurants walking hand-in-hand with Saba Azad.

Weeks later, Saba warmed up to the entire Roshan family, so much so that she ended up spending quality time with them at their bungalow. A photo featuring Saba chilling out with Roshans had gone viral on the internet.

Now, Hrithik and Saba's social media PDA has caught the fans' attention.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan and shares two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan with her. Even after their divorce in 2014, they continue to be friendly and are often spotted at each other’s family gatherings. Sussanne, a noted interior designer, is rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni.