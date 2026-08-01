/Hrithik Roshan reacts to viral 'Apologise to Hrithik' trend amid Kangana Ranaut backlash, 'Who cares anymore...'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has responded to the viral social media trend titled "We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan," which erupted amidst ongoing backlash against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut. Ranaut recently faced severe criticism over her contentious remarks regarding a student-led movement, where she referred to Gen Z protesters as "Generation Gutter."
The social media movement gained traction after content creator Freddy Birdy posted a note on Instagram stating, "The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan."
Commenting on the post, Roshan offered a measured perspective on the sudden wave of support, addressing the broader pattern of online public opinion:
"My friend, siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?"
The viral trend stems from a political feud involving Ranaut and student movement leaders. During recent public exchanges, Ranaut questioned student leader Saurav Das' credentials, comparing her own career milestones with his achievements.
In response during an interview on The Mojo Story, Das addressed the attacks while lightheartedly mentioning a comment from his peers: "My friends were texting me and asking, 'Why is she after your life?' One of them said that I may look a little like a young Hrithik Roshan... Why should someone like her attack someone like me?"
Das’ remark quickly swept across social media, prompting thousands of users to revisit the history between Ranaut and Roshan, sparking the viral trend in the process.
The online references trace back to early 2016, when Ranaut referred to Roshan as a "silly ex" during an interview, implying the two had shared a romantic relationship during the filming of Krrish 3.
Roshan firmly denied the claims and issued a legal notice demanding a public apology, citing defamation. Ranaut refused to apologize and responded with a counter-notice. The high-profile feud dominated headlines for months until 2017, when cybercrime investigators filed a closure report stating that evidence remained inconclusive.
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