Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Steals The Spotlight With His Good Looks; Netizens Say He Is More Handsome Than His Father

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan has long been considered one of the most handsome actors in the industry, but it looks like his son Hridhaan Roshan is now stealing the spotlight. A recent video of Hridhaan has gone viral, and netizens can’t stop gushing over his charming looks, with many even saying he is more handsome than his father.

The video shared by Instant Bollywood an Instagram page shows Hridhaan looking effortlessly stylish in a casual checkered shirt. His sharp features, wavy hair, and confident expression have drawn comparisons to his father Hrithik, who is often referred to as the “Greek God” of Bollywood. Hridhaan attended the Roshans event with his family and stole the show.



Fans were quick to shower compliments, stating that the young Roshan is all set to carry forward his father’s legacy.

One fan commented, “Hrithik ka beta to apne papa se bhi zyada handsome hai!” (Hrithik’s son is even more handsome than his father!). Another wrote, “He is going to be a heartthrob just like Hrithik.”

While Hridhaan has not expressed any official interest in joining Bollywood, fans are already speculating about his potential debut. Given his striking looks and his lineage—being the son of Hrithik Roshan and the grandson of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan—many believe he is destined for the silver screen.

Hrithik has always been protective of his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, keeping them away from excessive media attention. However, with this latest viral moment, it seems inevitable that Hridhaan will continue to grab headlines and fans are eagerly waiting to see if he will follow in his father’s footsteps. Whether he chooses to enter Bollywood or carve his own path, one thing is clear—he has already won the hearts of many with his dashing looks!