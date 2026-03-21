Hrithik Roshan teams up with Project Hail Mary for nostalgic Jaadu–Rocky crossover ahead of India release

New Delhi: Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan has collaborated with the team of Project Hail Mary to introduce the film to Indian audiences.

The promotional video captures an endearing crossover between India’s OG sci-fi duo, Hrithik and Jaadu from Koi... Mil Gaya—along with the alien Rocky from Project Hail Mary.

In the video, Rocky is seen learning the iconic hookstep of Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Hrithik Roshan. This budding intergalactic friendship draws a playful reaction from Hrithik’s beloved alien friend Jaadu, adding a nostalgic touch for fans.

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The Bollywood–Hollywood crossover aims to rekindle memories of Hrithik and Jaadu’s much-loved onscreen bond while promoting Project Hail Mary to Indian audiences.

About Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary is based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, also known for The Martian. Back in December 2025, Hrithik Roshan had publicly expressed his admiration for the book on social media, making this collaboration a seamless blend of star power and genuine appreciation for the story.

The film also draws a thematic parallel between two human-alien friendships, Hrithik’s Koi... Mil Gaya and Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary.

Directed by the acclaimed duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (played by Ryan Gosling), a lone astronaut who wakes up aboard a mysterious spacecraft with no memory of his identity or mission.

The film features a strong supporting cast, including Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

Project Hail Mary is set to release in Indian cinemas on March 26, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, across IMAX and other premium formats.