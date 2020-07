Hrithik Roshan trends for his Twitter exchange with Lata Mangeshkar: You have increased my value

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar had a really sweet Twitter conversation recently. It started after Lata Mangeshkar remembered Hrithik's grandfather-music director Roshanlal Nagrath on his birth anniversary and shared that his work was highly appreciated and said that she always considered his family as her own.

She shared the famous song 'Rahein Na Rahein Hum' from the film 'Mamta' (1966) and wrote, "Aaj mahan sangitkar Roshan ji ki jayanti hai. Inka sangeet bahut asardaar aur madhur hota tha. Hamare aur inke pariwarik sambandh the. Main unki yaad ko naman karti hun. Roshan ji ke sangeet mein gaaya mera ek pasandida geet aap sabke liye. (Today is the birth anniversary of musician Roshan ji. His songs were really melodious. Our families shared a great rapport. I bow down to him on his birth anniversary)."

Soon, Hrithik responded in kind and said, "Thank you from all our hearts as a family for this wonderful heartwarming message Lataji. This is one of my favorite songs of Daduji’s too."

Later, the singer also showered praises on Hrithik and said that she really likes his work. To which, Hrithik said, "In meethe shabdo ke liye bahut shukriya, Lata ji. Aapne ye kehkar mera maan bhada dia hai. (Thank you for your sweet words, Lata ji. You have increased my value by saying this.)"

See Lata Mangeshkar and Hrithik Roshan's Twitter exchange here:

Thank you from all our hearts as a family for this wonderful heartwarming message Lataji this is one of my favorite songs of Daduji’s too . https://t.co/EDG7vhX76B pic.twitter.com/gl4tpTRWOZ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 14, 2020

Hrithik's grandfather Roshan Lal Nagrath was a well-known musician. His uncle Rajesh Roshan too works as a music composer in Bollywood while his father Rakesh Roshan debuted as an actor and later took up direction.