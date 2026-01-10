Hrithik Roshan Turns 52: Sister Sunaina Shares Adorable Unseen Childhood Photos, Pens Emotional Birthday Note

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan on Saturday treated the superstar's fans with an unseen picture from his childhood and ‘chubbier’ days.

Sunaina, on account of Hrithik's 52nd birthday on the 10th of January, took to her social media account to share a few unseen pictures from the superstar's childhood and teenage days.

In one picture, Sunaina is seen feeding a cake to Hrithik who seems to be in his young adulthood.

In the next picture, Sunaina can be seen relaxing with an adorable and chubby Hrithik, who seems to be in his early teenage days.

Wishing her superstar brother on his birthday, Sunaina penned an emotional note for him.

Calling him as her ‘life's rock’, Sunaina wrote, “Happy birthday to my Duggu, my rock! So grateful you’re in my life. Proud of the incredible person you are and all you’ve achieved.”

She further added, “Wishing you strength to conquer dreams, peace to calm your soul and carries you through, good health, prosperity and peace in all moments May the wings of your kindness soar high.”

The doting sister also called her brother as her inspiration and cheerleader. "You’re my forever inspiration and cheerleader. May your year be filled with love, laughter, adventure and all your heart’s desires. I don’t just celebrate your birthday today… I celebrate your existence,” she wrote.

She added, “Always rooting for you, Duggu. Shine brighter. Love you @hrithikroshan Sending big hugs. #DugguBirthday #SiblingsLove.”

Earlier in the day, Hrithik's father and Bollywood star Rakesh Roshan too had taken to his social media account to wish his darling son on his birthday.

Referring to Hrithik by his pet name,, he wrote, “Duggu love you more every year. Happy birthday! ”

For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan made his big Bollywood debut with the blockbuster movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite actress Ameesha Patel, in January 2000.

The actor went onto taste success and a humongous stardom overnight post the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

He had earlier made brief appearances as a child actor in several films in the 80s era of Bollywood, and later also worked as an assistant director on a few of his father's films.

The actor was later also a part of hit movies like Fiza, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mission Kashmir, Koi Mil Gaya, Krishh, Guzaarish, Lakshya and others.

On the personal front, Hrithik was earlier married to actor Sanjay Khan's daughter Sussanne Khan but the couple seperated after 13 years of marriage in 2014.

The two continue to remain good friends and co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

The superstar is currently dating actress Saba Azad.