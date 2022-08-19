Hrithik Roshan wishes fans on Janmashtami with a musical twist

New Delhi: The occasion of Janmashtami is celebrated with much fervour and vibrancy all across the country, but one place where the festivities reach a pitch high is Mumbai as there are many celebrities who could be seen visiting places or Dahi Handi tournaments that are organised every year. One such actor in B-Town who celebrates this festival with great zeal and enthusiasm is actor Hrithik Roshan.

Be it Holi, Diwali or any Festival we have always seen the superstar celebrating all the festivals with much love and happiness.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Hithik Roshan took to his social media to extend wishes on this auspicious occasion.

He wrote , “श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं”

The background music piece he shared on his social media wish post is from his blockbuster film Krish.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in the superhit movie 'War' directed by Siddharth Anand and in which he acted alongside Tiger Shroff, is all ready with his next release. The movie is titled 'Vikram Vedha' which is an official remake of the 2017 superhit Tamil movie of the same name, in which he will act alongside actor Saif Ali Khan and is being helmed by ace filmmaker Pushkar-Gayatri.

Apart from this,the 'Krrish' star will also be seen in the movie 'Fighter' which will reunite him with director Siddharth Anand and will also feature actress Deepika Padukone in an important role.