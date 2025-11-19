Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan, has offered a touching tribute to her friend, the late Zarine Khan, honouring their years-long friendship. In an emotional note on Instagram, Pinkie reflected on how their bond grew "stronger and secure."

"A FRIENDSHIP VERY RARE. A RELATIONSHIP VERY PRECIOUS," she wrote.

Her post also focused on their personal connection, bringing attention to her son, Hrithik Roshan's marriage and divorce to Zarine's daughter, Sussanne Khan.

"TWO MOTHERS WHOSE HEARTS WERE HAPPY FOR EACH OTHER AND HAPPIEST WHEN OUR CHILDREN TURNED OUR FRIENDSHIP INTO MOTHER OF THE BRIDE AND MOTHER OF THE GROOM. TILL UNTILL DESTINY HAD ITS OWN PLANS. OUR CHILDREN GREW APART AND WHILST FACING THEIR TOUGHEST PHASE WE AS MOTHERS CHOSE EMPATHY AND COMPASSION OVER BITTERNESS AND HATRED," Pinkie added.

She further remembered sharing the most critical moments with her late friend and opened up on consoling and comforting each other during the toughest times.

"TRIED OUR BEST AND WE FOUND OUR BOND GETTING STRONGER AND OUR FRIENDSHIP MORE SECURE THAN EVER....ZAR I WILL MISS YOU," she added.

Zarine Khan breathed her last on November 7 at the age of 81.

Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, and their children, son Zayed Khan and daughters Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

Hrithik, who stood tall by the family, also offered a heartfelt tribute to his former mother-in-law at her prayer meet. "It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you," the actor said. He also attended her final rites, showing support for the family.

Many others also attended the prayer meet including veteran actor Jeetendra, Fardeen Khan, Rani Mukerji, Chunky Panday, Shweta Bachchan, and Zareen Khan.