Hugh Jackman Announces Divorce With Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Washington : Hugh Jackman and estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness finalised their divorce one month after she filed to formally end their decades-long marriage, reported E! News.

Deborra-Lee Furness, who split from the Wolverine star in 2023 following 27 years of marriage, has officially filed for divorce from him, according to documents obtained by the outlet.

In the petition, which was filed in New York on May 23, Furness stated that the terms of their divorce have already been decided.

Deborra-Lee Furness' lawyer, Elena Karabatos, filed paperwork to request a continuation of health care coverage and secure a medical child support order, according to documents obtained by Daily Mail. The attorney also filled out the New York state child support registry form, a proposed judgment of divorce, and the official certificate of dissolution.

Jackman, 56, and Furness, 69, announced their separation in September 2023 in a joint statement: "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," reported E! News.

The couple, who married in 1996 after meeting on the set of an Australian TV series, went on to note that family was their "highest priority" during the challenging time, explaining, "We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Jackman went public with his romance with his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster. And while Furness hasn't publicly dated since her split from The Greatest Showman actor, she has provided insight into other ways she's turned a new page over the past two years, reported E! News.