Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2856811https://zeenews.india.com/people/hugh-jackman-praises-timoth-e-chalamets-oscar-nominated-film-a-complete-unknown-2856811.html
NewsLifestylePeople
HUGH JACKMAN

Hugh Jackman Praises Timothée Chalamet's Oscar-Nominated Film 'A Complete Unknown'

The movie, which traces Dylan's journey from vagabond to visionary, also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hugh Jackman Praises Timothée Chalamet's Oscar-Nominated Film 'A Complete Unknown' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Searchlight Pictures' Academy Award-nominated film A Complete Unknown, directed by Jim Mangold, has found a fan in Hugh Jackman. The actor, known for his remarkable versatility on screen, shared his admiration for the film.

Taking to his social media, Hugh Jackman wrote, "I'm so blown away by my good friend Jim Mangold's movie, A Complete Unknown. Every aspect of it is extraordinary. All the nominations are richly deserved. It touched me deeply. Bravo, bravo, bravo."

Check out the post: 

Featuring Timothée Chalamet as legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, the film is set to hit Indian theatres soon. The movie, which traces Dylan's journey from vagabond to visionary, also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro. A Complete Unknown has earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

Searchlight Pictures' A Complete Unknown will be released in Indian theatres soon.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?