New Delhi: Searchlight Pictures' Academy Award-nominated film A Complete Unknown, directed by Jim Mangold, has found a fan in Hugh Jackman. The actor, known for his remarkable versatility on screen, shared his admiration for the film.

Taking to his social media, Hugh Jackman wrote, "I'm so blown away by my good friend Jim Mangold's movie, A Complete Unknown. Every aspect of it is extraordinary. All the nominations are richly deserved. It touched me deeply. Bravo, bravo, bravo."

Check out the post:

Featuring Timothée Chalamet as legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, the film is set to hit Indian theatres soon. The movie, which traces Dylan's journey from vagabond to visionary, also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro. A Complete Unknown has earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

