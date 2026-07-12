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Huma Qureshi honours her mother by planting a tree, says 'Real strength is quiet'

Huma Qureshi paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother by planting a tree under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. The actress reflected on how her mother's quiet strength and unconditional love continue to inspire her.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Huma Qureshi honours her mother by planting a tree, says 'Real strength is quiet'
Image Credit: Huma Qureshi, Instagram

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