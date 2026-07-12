Huma Qureshi honours her mother by planting a tree, says 'Real strength is quiet'

Huma Qureshi joined the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign and paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother by planting a tree in her name. The actress shared that the gesture was a symbol of gratitude and love. Qureshi described the initiative as a meaningful way to honour her mother’s strength, care, and unconditional support. Qureshi posted her photos where she could be seen planting a tree and wrote, “Some of the strongest women I’ve ever known, I met long before any film set, starting with my mother. She taught me that real strength is quiet, patient, and always giving. That’s why Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam stays with me.”