Mumbai: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi unveiled her latest book, 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero,' during the centenary celebrations of the India Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Srinagar on Sunday evening and described its story as one about 'a female superhero who changes the world.'

While speaking to the media at the event, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress expressed her happiness at being part of the occasion.

She said, "The India Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its centenary here. They invited me to launch my book, Zeba: An Accidental Superhero. I am so happy to be here... This book is about a female superhero who changes the world... Kashmir has so many stories, cultures, and folklore. It should be promoted..."

The book launch was attended by dignitaries, entrepreneurs, and literary enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma Qureshi's starrer Bayaan has been selected for the world premiere in the prestigious Discovery Section of the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, to be held in September.

Helmed by writer-director Bikas Ranjan Mishra, best known for his acclaimed feature film Chauranga, Bayaan is the only Indian film in the Discovery section. The movie was developed at Film Independent, Los Angeles, and is produced by Shiladitya Bora of Platoon One Films, India's film studio known for the multiple Filmfare award-winning Ghaath (Berlinale 2023) and National Award-winning Picasso (Amazon Prime's first direct-to-digital Marathi film).

Bayaan is a co-production of Platoon One Films with Madhu Sharma (Summit Studios), Kunal Kumar, and Anuj Gupta as producers, with Switzerland-based Sadik Keshwani (Guidant Films) as co-producer. Huma Qureshi also serves as an Executive Producer on the film.

The ensemble cast of the film includes Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh, and Perry Chhabra.

Filmmaker Bikas Ranjan Mishra describes Bayaan as a poignant reflection of contemporary India, where "power and gender intersect in volatile and often invisible ways," as quoted in a press release shared by the film's makers.