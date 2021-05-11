हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hollywood director Zack Snyder

Huma Qureshi-Zack Snyder to launch 100-bed hospital in Delhi for COVID patients

The duo is all set to launch a 100-bed hospital facility and an oxygen plant in the national capital. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As our country grapples with the second wave of deadly COVID-19 crisis, attempts are being made by everyone including Bollywood celebrities to step forward for help.

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi and Hollywood director Zack Snyder have stepped forward and are trying their bit to extend help amid COVID-19 pandemic which has badly affected India in its ongoing second wave. 

The duo collaborated with Save the Children India (Bal Raksha Bharat), a global organisation working for the protection of child rights. It is all set to launch a 100-bed hospital facility and an oxygen plant in the national capital. 

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Huma wrote, “I’ve joined hands with @stc_india to help Delhi fight the pandemic.
We are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi, that will have 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support us.. #BreathofLife 
http://savethechildren.in/huma-for-delhi..”

 

Zack also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “I’ve joined hands with Save The Children to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support.. #BreathofLife 
@humasqureshi
International donors:”

 

On the work front, Huma will be next seen in Zack's ‘Army of the Dead’. The film is slated to release on May 21 on Netflix.

Tags:
Hollywood director Zack SnyderBollywood actor Huma QureshiBal Raksha BharatCOVID-19Pandemic
