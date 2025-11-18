Humane Sagar, Famous Odia Singer Dies At 34; Chief Minister Mohan Majhi Among Others Condole His Death

New Delhi: Popular Odia singer Humane Sagar, who was admitted to the hospital three days back in emergency, breathed his last on Monday evening, as per NDTV report. He was 34.

Doctor Statement On Humane Sagar Death

Srikant Behera of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, who was treating Humane Sagar, said in a media bulletin, "Humane Sagar was admitted to the hospital on 14th November with diagnosis of Bilateral pneumonia, Acute Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF), Dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV systolic dysfunction, MODS (Multi organ dysfunction syndrome)- Refractory Shock, Severe Respiratory failure, Anuric acute kidney injury, Encephalopathy, Hepatopathy, Thrombocytopenia, Coagulopathy did not respond to treatment despite all aggressive and advanced care provided by an expert team of specialist doctors and expired at 9.08 PM on 17.11.2025."

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi extended condolences on social media. He wrote on X (formerly called Twitter), "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned playback singer Human Sagar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music and cinema. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul."

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ହ୍ୟୁମାନ ସାଗରଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ । ତାଙ୍କର ବିୟୋଗ ଆମ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଓ ସିନେମା ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଦିବଙ୍ଗତ ଆତ୍ମାଙ୍କ ଶାନ୍ତି ପାଇଁ ଭଗବାନଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି। ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି। — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) November 17, 2025

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP National VP and Kendrapara MP, Baijayant Panda also expressed grief over the untimely death of the popular Odia singer.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ହ୍ୟୁମାନ ସାଗରଙ୍କ ଅକାଳ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ଯନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଏବଂ ମର୍ମାହତ। ଅନେକ ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତରେ କଣ୍ଠଦାନ କରି ସୁନାମ ଅର୍ଜନ କରିବା ସହ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଜଗତରେ ନିଜର ଏକ ସ୍ଵତନ୍ତ୍ର ପରିଚୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଥିଲେ ହ୍ୟୁମାନ । ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଜଗତ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି।… pic.twitter.com/9MtgS47grb — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) November 17, 2025

About Humane Sagar

Humane came from musical family background. He competed in a reality TV show called 'Voice of Odisha' in 2012 and won the show. His debut came in 'Ishq Tu Hi Tu' fiml where he sang the title track composed by Abhijit Majumdar, turning out to be a huge hit. He sang over 100 songs in Odia movies.

He also made a Hindi Album 'Mera Yeh Jahan' and worked on various Odia music albums like 'Tuma Otha Tale', 'Niswasa', 'Bekhudee', and 'Chehera' in 2017 among others.

Humane Sagar joined politics for Biju Janata Dal (BJD), in 2019.

He got married to Shriya Mishra in 2017, his fellow participant in the show Voice of Odisha Season 2. The couple has a daughter together.