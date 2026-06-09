Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi officially divorce after nine years; Actress reportedly breaks down on set

Actress Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi have officially been granted a divorce, bringing their nine-year marriage to an end. The couple, who got married in 2016, had been living separately since filing for divorce proceedings in September 2025. The court formally issued the divorce decree on June 9, marking the legal conclusion of their marriage.

Emotional Moment on Set

According to a report by The Times of India, Hunar Hali was unaware of the court’s decision at the exact moment it was delivered, as she was busy shooting for her television project Rimjhim - Choti Umar Bada Safar. A source told the same publication that the actress was in the middle of a scene when the proceedings concluded. She only learned about the development after the director called “cut” and she checked messages from her legal team. The news reportedly left her emotional, and she broke down on set as colleagues supported her during the moment.

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Legal Proceedings and Settlement

Confirming the development, Hunar Hali's lawyer, Rugved More, told the same publication that the divorce proceedings have now been formally concluded. Speaking about the court's decision, he revealed that the Hon'ble Family Court allowed the actress's petition on June 9, thereby bringing the long-running matter to a legal close.

Further explained that, like many matrimonial disputes, the case involved certain issues related to the divorce settlement that needed to be addressed before the proceedings could be finalized. He noted that at one stage, those concerns required both parties to revisit and reconsider specific aspects of the settlement process. However, throughout the proceedings, Hunar remained focused on achieving a fair, amicable, and lawful resolution rather than discussing the matter publicly.

According to the lawyer, continued negotiations and legal discussions eventually helped both sides arrive at mutually acceptable revised terms. These modified consent terms were subsequently filed before the Family Court, paving the way for the final order. With all outstanding issues resolved and the revised agreement accepted, the court granted the reliefs sought by the parties, officially concluding the divorce proceedings and bringing an end to Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi's nine-year marriage.

Professional Background

On the work front, Hunar Hali has appeared in television shows such as Patiala Babes, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, and Deewani. Mayank Gandhi has been part of projects including Adaalat, Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi, and Kaala Teeka.