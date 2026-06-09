Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3054117https://zeenews.india.com/people/hunar-hali-and-mayank-gandhi-officially-divorce-after-nine-years-actress-reportedly-breaks-down-on-set-3054117.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleHunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi officially divorce after nine years; Actress reportedly breaks down on set
HUNAR HALI

Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi officially divorce after nine years; Actress reportedly breaks down on set

Actress Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi have officially ended their nine-year marriage, with the actress becoming emotional after learning about the divorce decree while shooting for her TV show.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 07:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi officially divorce after nine years; Actress reportedly breaks down on set(Image: Instagram)

Actress Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi have officially been granted a divorce, bringing their nine-year marriage to an end. The couple, who got married in 2016, had been living separately since filing for divorce proceedings in September 2025. The court formally issued the divorce decree on June 9, marking the legal conclusion of their marriage.

Emotional Moment on Set

According to a report by The Times of India, Hunar Hali was unaware of the court’s decision at the exact moment it was delivered, as she was busy shooting for her television project Rimjhim - Choti Umar Bada Safar. A source told the same publication that the actress was in the middle of a scene when the proceedings concluded. She only learned about the development after the director called “cut” and she checked messages from her legal team. The news reportedly left her emotional, and she broke down on set as colleagues supported her during the moment.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor react to objectification of women in films amid Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi controversy

Legal Proceedings and Settlement

Confirming the development, Hunar Hali's lawyer, Rugved More, told the same publication that the divorce proceedings have now been formally concluded. Speaking about the court's decision, he revealed that the Hon'ble Family Court allowed the actress's petition on June 9, thereby bringing the long-running matter to a legal close.

Further explained that, like many matrimonial disputes, the case involved certain issues related to the divorce settlement that needed to be addressed before the proceedings could be finalized. He noted that at one stage, those concerns required both parties to revisit and reconsider specific aspects of the settlement process. However, throughout the proceedings, Hunar remained focused on achieving a fair, amicable, and lawful resolution rather than discussing the matter publicly.

According to the lawyer, continued negotiations and legal discussions eventually helped both sides arrive at mutually acceptable revised terms. These modified consent terms were subsequently filed before the Family Court, paving the way for the final order. With all outstanding issues resolved and the revised agreement accepted, the court granted the reliefs sought by the parties, officially concluding the divorce proceedings and bringing an end to Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi's nine-year marriage.

Professional Background

On the work front, Hunar Hali has appeared in television shows such as Patiala Babes, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, and Deewani. Mayank Gandhi has been part of projects including Adaalat, Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi, and Kaala Teeka.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

KKR
4 players KKR might release after finishing 7th in IPL 2026: Rahane, Pathirana
Technology news
Instagram profile grid rearrange feature rolled out – Here is how to use it
Auto news
1,200 km on one tank? BYD's new hybrid tech is coming to India
Jaipur firecracker factory accident
Four dead, including child, in Jaipur firecracker factory blaze
India kuwait ties
PM Modi speaks with Amir of Kuwait, discusses security situation in West Asia
Tiger Shroff
Tiger, Janhvi, Lakshya starrer 'Lag Ja Gale' to release on THIS date
Pakistan occupied Kashmir
PoK protest: 30 killed, 200 injured as Pakistani army fires on civilians
Auto news
India's best-selling car in May 2026 isn't an SUV: Winner may surprise you
Auto news
E85 fuel has arrived in India – but there’s a catch nobody’s talking about
CUET UG 2026 answer key
CUET UG 2026 answer key expected soon? Check key details here