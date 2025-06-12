'I Am 29, Not 35', Says Giorgia Andriani Busting Myths About Her Age, Expresses Concern For Victims Of Misinformation

New Delhi: Italian beauty Giorgia Andriani, in a recent conversation, highlighted a rather common, but less talked-about issue that plagues the entertainment industry, the 'misinformation' plague. Addressing her own experience with false information being available about her on Google, Giorgia revealed, "If you Google me, it says I am from Milan and that I am 35 years old. Whereas, I am from the South of Italy and I turn 30 this year, in 2025!"

Girogia On Her Age, Misinformation

Debunking common misconceptions about her background, she added, "It also says that I have a huge collection of expensive cars like Ferraris, and well, who doesn't want such rumours to be true?" highlighting the often absurd nature of celebrity misinformation.

"The internet sucks often times! I've grown a thick skin and usually don't care about what is said about me. It doesn't make any difference to me, but I do feel bad for people who are bothered by these kinds of things and get affected," she stated, acknowledging the varying impacts of online misinformation.

Adding more, "Sometimes things are taken to extreme extents, and I really feel for whoever is hurt because of false statements!" she emphasized."

Giogia On Gender Pay Gap

Talking about a huge pay gap between male and female stars, she told us in an interview, "It’s an important conversation and one we need to keep having until things change. I believe talent, dedication, and the ability to pull audiences, should decide the final compensation and not the gender. The industry is evolving slowly, and I see more women speaking up and taking charge, which is very encouraging. But yes, there’s still a long way to go."

About her upcoming projects, she quipped, "I’m quite excited about what’s coming up! A couple of music videos and a film project are in the pipeline. I can’t reveal too much yet, but you’ll definitely be seeing more of me very soon!"