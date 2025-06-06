“I Am A Loyalist Of Cinema, And I Believe In It,” Aamir Khan Bets On Theatrical Release, Citing Faith In Cinema And Audience

New Delhi: Ever since Aamir Khan made the decision of releasing his much anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par only in theatres while ditching OTT platforms despite industry pressure and financial risks. Lots has been spoken about Aamir Khan’s take on the same.

Talking candidly about his decision, Khan said, “I am a loyalist of cinema, and I believe in it. Yes, it’s a big risk, and there’s a lot [of money] involved. If I don’t get that chunk of my pre-sales, and the film doesn’t work, it could lead to a major loss. I did receive offers, but I turned them down because I want audiences to go to theatres and watch my film. I believe in cinema, and I believe in my audience.”

In an era when hybrid and OTT-first releases are becoming the norm, Khan’s decision stands out as both bold and nostalgic. He revealed that many around him, including friends and colleagues, advised against a theatrical-only strategy. “Everyone was suggesting we go the conventional way, but I was adamant about a theatre-only release,” he shared. A key moment of affirmation came during a conversation with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. “That night, when I met Mr Bachchan, I don’t know what came over me, but I opened up to him about my concerns... I was scared and unsure, but he told me, ‘Why aren’t you doing it? You’ve always taken risks. You’re a risk-taker.’”

Khan credited Bachchan’s encouragement for strengthening his resolve. “All of us deeply respect Amit ji, and when he said that, it validated my belief,” he added.

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

