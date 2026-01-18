'I Am A Simple Man With My Mother’s Blessing': Govinda Prays For Family’s Well-Being Amid Marital Rift Rumours

Actor Govinda extended his prayers to god to spare him from the "conspiracy" against him amid rumours surrounding him and his wife Sunita regarding their married life.

For months, reports have been circulating about a possible rift between Govinda and Sunita. Govinda believes a major conspiracy has been hatched against him, causing significant strain on his professional and personal life.

While talking to ANI, Govinda said, "This wealth and fame don't spare anyone, and conspiracies like these don't happen with everyone. I know a very well-known actor who was the victim of it, and now it's me, though I am not as big as he is. I pray to god that he saves me from this problem, and I also pray for the welfare of my children. There has been a lot of struggle."

"I am a simple man with the blessing of my mother," Govinda said, adding that he is a religious person.

The 'Raja Babu' actor also broke his silence regarding the reports of a rift in his married life.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said he chose to speak now because staying quiet made him look "weak" and added to the "problematic" image people were forming about him.

"What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So, today, I'm responding. I was told that the people in my family might be unknowingly involved, and they won't realise that they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy."

"First, the family gets affected, and then it circulates in society. I've been disconnected from work for so many years; there's no market for my films, and please don't mistake this as me complaining or crying. I've rejected many films myself, so I don't cry about it," he added.

Govinda and Sunita, married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with 'Second Hand Husband', Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.

Govinda is known for movies like 'Raja Babu', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Coolie No.1', 'Partner', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Aankhen' and others.