'I Am An Indian At Heart': Rakul Preet Opens Up About Her Pan-Indian Identity And Army Upbringing

New Delhi: In a heartfelt conversation with Subhankar Mishra, actress Rakul Preet Singh opened up about what it truly means to be Indian—beyond language, region, or profession. She spoke passionately about embracing her identity and the influence of her upbringing in an Army household.

Rakul is a shining example of what it means to be truly pan-Indian—not just through her filmography, but also in her values, experiences, and worldview. Born into an Army family, she led a life of constant movement, having changed ten schools across different states due to her father’s postings. She credits this dynamic lifestyle with shaping her grounded and adaptable personality.

Sharing how this journey has influenced her both personally and professionally, Rakul said:

“I’ve moved across states my whole life. Even now, if I have to shoot in villages—whether in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, or somewhere in the South—I have no problem, because there’s a sense of familiarity and another kind of pride, you know? That pride of being Indian.”

She emphasized how her experiences across different regions have become a strength, enabling her to bring authenticity to her roles, regardless of the setting. Her lived experience of India’s cultural diversity gives her performances a genuine and rooted feel.

“When someone asks me where I’m from, I can’t name just one place. If I’ve changed ten schools, I must’ve learned something from each of those places—knowingly or unknowingly. So, I am an Indian at heart, and I truly believe that this kind of upbringing only brings benefits,” she added.

On the work front, Rakul will soon be seen in De De Pyaar De 2, continuing her journey in the film industry with a role that fans are eagerly awaiting.