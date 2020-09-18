I am not a 'ladaku' person, will quit Twitter if anyone proves otherwise: Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: After being involved in a Twitter spat with several people over the past few weeks, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she may come across as a "ladaku" (bellicose) but it is not true. The `Queen` actor who has been making headlines since the past few weeks with her tussle with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and several Bollywood actors, took to Twitter to make statements about her. "I may come across as a very ladaku person but it`s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight," she said late on Thursday.

She went on to state that she can "quit Twitter if anyone can prove otherwise."

"I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone asks you to late on Thursday fight you mustn`t deny them," the 33-year-old actor said.

I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

The statements came shortly after she engaged in a Tweet spat of sorts with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap earlier in the day.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a few inside pictures of her Mumbai office, which was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week over 'illegal construction'. In the series of posts, she also tagged Congress and used the hashtag 'National Unemployment Day'.

In one of her tweets, she said, "This is rape of my dreams, my spirits, my self-esteem and my future." She further added that her office has turned into a "graveyard."

Kangana's office was demolished by the BMC on September 9, the day she landed in Mumbai from Manali.

The actress drew the ire of the Shiv Sena government after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in her tweets. She received strong-worded reactions from Sena leaders, including Sanjay Raut, whom Kangana accused of threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police.

Following this, she was given Y security. Kangana arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. while the BMC conducted the demolition drive at her Mumbai office, razing portions that they claimed were "illegally built".

Later, the Bombay High Court granted a stay on the demolition of the office, asking the BMC to file a reply on the actress' petition. Kangana approached the Bombay High Court on challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' and sought a stay on the demolition process.

A day after the demolition, Kangana visited her Mumbai office to inspect property damage.