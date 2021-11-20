'I am proud to say you are my son', says Amitabh Bachchan after watching Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas trailer!

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming thriller 'Bob Biswas' trailer was dropped a day back and it has received a warm response from fans. Abhishek plays the unlikely but deadly contract killer in the film.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh in lead roles, the film is crime-drama set against the backdrop of a love story and showcases the dual life led by a contract killer, Bob Biswas.

Soon after the trailer of Bob Biswas was released by ZEE5 online, megastar and proud father Amitabh Bachchan reposted it with a comment: “I am proud to say you are my son!”

T 4100 - I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !! https://t.co/yk3BIzJIEb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2021

Love you, Pa. But, you’ll always be the BIG B(ob) to us. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 20, 2021

Actress Shilpa Shetty commented, “All the best @bachchan this is looking so good. Can’t wait to see it!”, the industry is praising Abhishek for his earnest portrayal of the iconic character.

The trailer encapsulates the journey of Bob Biswas, a middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma not being able to remember any details about his life and his past including his own family. As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, putting him in a moral dilemma between the history of his own deeds versus his newly developed sense of right and wrong.

Bob Biswas is a spin-off of a popular character from Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 cult mystery thriller film, Kahaani.



Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, ‘Bob Biswas’ is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021, and will be available in over 190 countries.



