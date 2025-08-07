'I Am Scared...': Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda Opens Up About Life After Success

New Delhi: Saiyaara, starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film hit theatres on July 18 and has been winning hearts ever since. Now in its third week, the film continues to receive love and support from fans across the country.

Both lead actors have earned widespread acclaim for their performances. Amid the overwhelming response, Aneet Padda took to Instagram to share her heartfelt gratitude and her fears.

In her emotional post, she wrote: "The daze is wearing off and all I want to say is that I love you. I don’t know you. But I know that I love you. All this love you’ve been so generous to give me, it’s sitting heavy in my chest, and I don’t know what to do except give it back."

She further added: "I’m scared of what’s next, scared I won’t be enough. But whatever I have even the smallest piece of me I’ll put it out there. If it makes you laugh, or cry, or remember something you thought you’d forgotten... if it makes you feel a little less alone, then maybe that’s what I’m here for. And I’ll keep trying. Imperfect, but with everything I’ve got. Because I love you."

Fans React to Aneet’s Heartfelt Note

Fans flooded the comments section with love and encouragement. One user wrote: "You will always be enough, Aneet. We are so proud of you, my girl."

Another added: "You are fire. Enjoy the love and stay this way."

Several users dropped heart emojis and sent their best wishes for her future.

Fans continued to praise Aneet in the comments:

“You will be ruling our hearts forever and ever and ever.”

“You as Vaani are already ruling our hearts.”

“You came with your natural beauty and impressed everyone with your talent. You’re truly a very good actor, and the coming days are going to bring you great success.”

“You are so talented and absolutely beautiful! Congratulations!!”

Ahaan Panday's Emotional Tribute to His Grandmother

On Thursday, Ahaan Panday also shared a heartfelt post dedicated to his late grandmother. Expressing gratitude to his fans, he wrote:

"Kabhi yeh nahi socha tha mujhe itna pyaar milega. Dadi mujhe hamesha 'Raj' bulati thi. Kaash woh aaj Krish ko dekh paati. Bhagwan se hamesha yeh kehta tha ki agar duniya mujhe pasand na bhi kare, mujhe pata tha... sitaaron mein sitara, ek tanha tara – dadi meri. Wahan se dekh kar mujhe... muskuraengi. Ye sirf aapke liye hai, dadi."

Box Office Update

Saiyaara is roaring at the box office and has officially crossed the Rs 300 crore mark, cementing its place as one of 2025’s most successful films.