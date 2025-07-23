I Am Sick: Tanushree Dutta Cries Inconsolably In Latest Video, Alleges 'Harassment At Home', 'Loud Banging Noise Outside My Door...'

New Delhi: Former Miss India and actress Tanushree Dutta in her recent series of videos on social media is seen having an emotional meltdown. The torchbearer of MeToo movement in Bollywood, is now alleging 'harassment' at her own home. In her visibly disturbed Instagram video, Tanushree is crying inconsolably while claiming that she facing harassment.

She captioned her video: I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #metoo. Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya Please someone help me! Do something before it's too late.

Tanushree Dutta's Viral Videos

In the video, she says, "Guys, I am being harassed in my own home. Mujhe mere he ghar mein pareshaan kiya ja raha hai. I just called the cops and they have asked me to visit a police station and lodge a proper complaint. I will probably go tomorrow and do that, I am not keeping well. Mujhe itna pareshaan kiya gaya hai pichle 4-5 saalo me ki meri tabyet kharab ho gayi hai. I am not able to do anything, my house is a mess."

Adding more, she says, "I cannot even hire maids because they planted maids in my house...I had such bad experiences with maids, coming in and stealing and doing all kinds of things. I have to do all my work. Please come outside my door and...."

'I am being troubled in my own house, please someone help me,' the actress concluded.

'Loud Banging Noise Above My Door...'

Tanushree Dutta shared another video with some noises heard in the background. Captioning the video, she wrote, "I have also dealt with loud noises like this and other very very loud banging noises above my roof and outside my door almost every day at odd hours since 2020 ! I got tired of complaining to the building management and gave up a few years ago."

The actress revealed that her health has deteriorated significantly and that she is suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome due to stress and anxiety.

MeToo Movement in Bollywood

Back in 2018, Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the set of the 2009 film Horn Ok Pleassss. She said she had lodged a complaint with the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) as early as 2008. She also accused director Vivek Agnihotri of asking her to 'remove clothes and dance' alongside Irrfan Khan while filming Chocolate. Both Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri denied the claims.

This led to a can of worms opening up in Bollywood related to MeToo incidents, with many other big names coming up in the media.