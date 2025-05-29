I Came Into This Industry Not For Survival But For Excellence: Avinash Tiwary

New Delhi: Recently, In an Interview with Bombay Times, the actor delved deep into his choices, shared his opinion on how films perform, and how his aim is to create as much variety as he can. Avinash said, "I don't think the challenges have changed. The system is still the same, and nothing has really changed." Avinash is vocal about the shift in attention from genuine craft to digital presence. He says, "If you get attention - whether good or bad - even if 950 out of 1000 comments are negative, the sheer volume of engagement drives the algorithm to support you, leading to significant revenue."

Sharing his opinion on how the focus has shifted from recognizing value to attention, he says, "We're rewarding attention, not quality - and that says everything about the system. We've reached a point where we fail to acknowledge true value. We sit and complain about the creators, but we don't want to take any responsibility as consumers. If the audience took responsibility, creators would be accountable too."

Speaking about exploring potential across genres, Avinash says, "As an actor, my aim is to create as much variety as I can. I came into this industry not for survival but for excellence. The projects I've been a part of, including Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Bambai Meri Jaan, and Madgaon Express, I believe, are some of the best in their genre in the last five years. What more could an artiste want? I'm working on a lot of projects, but because I don't seek attention or generate gossip, I'm not always in the spotlight."

He adds, "Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Rajkummar Rao have the ability to pull off stardom while bringing depth to the characters they play. I would like to be counted among them. For now, I'm a similar product at a much lower price." And concludes, "I can definitely say that when I walk into a room today, there's a certain level of admiration and respect for my work and me. But I'm waiting for that one major film that will reach out to everyone."

On the work front, Avinash Tiwary is currently shooting for his upcoming rom-com, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, wherein he will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Medha Shankr. The film is written and directed by Prasshant Jha, produced by Vinod Bachchan, and presented by Soundarya Productions, and it is yet to receive a release date.