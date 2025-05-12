'I Care About YOU, Not Them...' Ranveer Allahbadia SLAMMED For Apologising To 'Pakistani Brothers And Sisters' Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

New Delhi: As tensions rise following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, several Bollywood celebrities, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor publicly praised the Indian armed forces for their strong response against Pakistan.

However, YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has stirred controversy with his now-deleted Instagram post addressing the people of Pakistan.

In a message titled “Dear Pakistani Brothers & Sisters,” Allahbadia expressed his desire for peace, emphasizing that many Indians do not harbor hate for their neighbors. “I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it is important to be said,” he wrote. “Dil se sorry agar lagra hai ki hum nafrat faila rahe hai (Sincerely sorry if it feels like we are spreading hate),” he continued, blaming both Indian and Pakistani media for spreading misinformation.

While acknowledging the desire for peace among citizens on both sides of the border, Allahbadia condemned Pakistan’s military and intelligence agency, the ISI, for allegedly supporting terrorism. He cited several controversial claims as “proof” of state-sponsored terrorism, including references to captured terrorists, military affiliations with extremists, and statements by Pakistani officials.

He further stated:

“This is not: Indian People vs Pakistani People.

This is: India vs Pakistani Military & ISI.”

Concluding his post, he wrote: “I care about YOU, not them. That’s why I speak up. Hope peace prevails in the long term, Inshallah.”

BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia posted this and then Deleted it



He thinks its not India vs Pakistan but it’s Indian Military vs Pak Military



He is part of the 0.5 front in India



SHAME! pic.twitter.com/ZtBatgXQR4 — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) May 10, 2025

Despite his stated intentions, Allahbadia’s post did not sit well with many on social media. One user commented, “I cannot believe at some point I saw his podcasts featuring some really good achievers, politicians and personalities from the Indian army. I am pretty sure, none of the Indian army legends who featured on his show would be happy about this.” Another added, “One misstep after another! Despite conducting so many podcasts, it seems he hasn’t absorbed any wisdom from them.”

This is not the first time the influencer has faced backlash. Earlier, he was at the center of another controversy after appearing on comedian Samay Raina’s online show India’s Got Latent, alongside fellow content creators Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. Remarks made during the show about parents and sex drew sharp criticism, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against the participants and the show's producers, despite Allahbadia issuing a video apology.