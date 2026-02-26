‘I could write a book on this man’: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share FIRST pictures as husband and wife

New Delhi: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are officially married, and the star couple has shared their first pictures as husband and wife. The wedding took place on Thursday in Udaipur, where the two tied the knot in dual traditional ceremonies honouring both their cultural roots.

The couple looked regal and ethereal in their wedding attire. While the Animal actress donned an exquisitely embellished saree in keeping with Kodava customs, Vijay looked dapper in a traditional mundu. Their royal-themed celebrations reflected a perfect blend of elegance and tradition.

Their official wedding pictures have finally taken the internet by storm.

Rashmika and Vijay make it official

Sharing a series of pictures from their wedding ceremonies, Rashmika penned an emotional note announcing her marriage.

“Hi my loves, introducing to you now my husband — Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like. The man who showed me what peace feels like. The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely okay and constantly reminded me that I was capable of achieving much more than I ever imagined,” she wrote.

She added, “The man who never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching, who showed me that travelling with friends is the best thing ever. And trust me, I could write a book on this man!”

Vijay Deverakonda also shared the same set of wedding pictures with a heartfelt caption of his own.

“One day, I missed her ,missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would be better if she were around. Like my meals would feel more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would be more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her — just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026,” he wrote.

Two traditions, one union

The couple hosted two wedding ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding in the morning honouring Vijay’s roots, followed by a customary Kodava (Coorg) ceremony in the evening celebrating Rashmika’s heritage. Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by close family and friends.