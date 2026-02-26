Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021580https://zeenews.india.com/people/i-could-write-a-book-on-this-man-rashmika-mandanna-and-vijay-deverakonda-share-first-pictures-as-husband-and-wife-3021580.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople‘I could write a book on this man’: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share FIRST pictures as husband and wife
RASHMIKA MANDANNA AND VIJAY DEVERAKONDA WEDDING

‘I could write a book on this man’: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share FIRST pictures as husband and wife

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially shared their first pictures as husband and wife.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘I could write a book on this man’: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share FIRST pictures as husband and wife(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are officially married, and the star couple has shared their first pictures as husband and wife. The wedding took place on Thursday in Udaipur, where the two tied the knot in dual traditional ceremonies honouring both their cultural roots.

The couple looked regal and ethereal in their wedding attire. While the Animal actress donned an exquisitely embellished saree in keeping with Kodava customs, Vijay looked dapper in a traditional mundu. Their royal-themed celebrations reflected a perfect blend of elegance and tradition.

Their official wedding pictures have finally taken the internet by storm.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rashmika and Vijay make it official

Sharing a series of pictures from their wedding ceremonies, Rashmika penned an emotional note announcing her marriage.

“Hi my loves, introducing to you now my husband — Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like. The man who showed me what peace feels like. The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely okay and constantly reminded me that I was capable of achieving much more than I ever imagined,” she wrote.

She added, “The man who never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching, who showed me that travelling with friends is the best thing ever. And trust me, I could write a book on this man!”

Vijay Deverakonda also shared the same set of wedding pictures with a heartfelt caption of his own.

“One day, I missed her ,missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would be better if she were around. Like my meals would feel more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would be more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her — just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026,” he wrote.

Two traditions, one union

The couple hosted two wedding ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding in the morning honouring Vijay’s roots, followed by a customary Kodava (Coorg) ceremony in the evening celebrating Rashmika’s heritage. Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by close family and friends.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jammu and Kashmir news
Kashmir’s tourism industry shows resilience; Visitor numbers projected to be..
Bank holidays in March. Bank Holidays March 2026
Bank holidays in March 2026: Banks to remain shut on THESE days
The Kerala Story 2
The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond release put on hold, Sudipto Sen reacts
India semi final qualification scenario
India Qualification Scenario After SA Win vs WI: How SKY's Team Can make Semis
Jammu & Kashmir
J&K vs Karnataka Ranji: Who will be declared winner if final ends in draw?
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Share revenue fairly or face legal action? Vaishnaw warns digital platforms
gel eyeliner
Best Gel Eyeliners For Bold And Long Lasting Eye Looks
Rail Tech Policy
Ashwini Vaishnaw launches rail tech policy for innovators
Sunetra Pawar
Sunetra Pawar takes charge as NCP national president
Lionel Messi English regret
'Half ignorant': Lionel Messi reveals why not learning English still haunts