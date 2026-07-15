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‘I cried three times’: Pankhuri Awasthy gets emotional as twins Radhya and Raditya begin school

Pankhuri Awasthy has shared an emotional note as her twins, Radhya and Raditya, started school for the first time. The actress admitted she unexpectedly broke down in tears at three different moments leading up to the milestone.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
‘I cried three times’: Pankhuri Awasthy gets emotional as twins Radhya and Raditya begin school
Image Credit: Pankhuri Awasthy, Instagram

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