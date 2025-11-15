‘I Don’t Go To Parties’: Nora Fatehi Shares Cryptic Note After Being Named In Dawood-Linked Drug Probe

New Delhi: Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, have reportedly been named in an investigation linked to underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s alleged drug parties. Allegedly operated by wanted accused Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, alias Lavish, the network is said to have organised high-profile parties across India and abroad.

Actresses Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, and her brother Siddharth Kapoor have also been accused of attending these parties.

Nora Fatehi Posts Cryptic Note Amid Allegations

Amid the controversy, Nora Fatehi has issued a personal statement denying any involvement.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “FYI, I DON’T go to parties. I’m constantly on flights. I’m a workaholic, I don’t have a personal life. I don’t associate myself with people like that, and on my off days, I’m at home, on a beach in Dubai, or with my high school friends! I spend my entire days and nights working on my dreams and goals! Don’t believe anything you read! It seems like my name is an easy target, but I won’t allow it to happen this time! It happened once before — you guys tried to destroy me with LIES and it didn’t work. I watched silently as everyone tried their best to slander my name, smear my reputation, and use me as clickbait! Please refrain from using my name and image in situations that have absolutely NOTHING to do with me! This will come with a heavy, heavy price! Respectfully.”

Her response comes after reports claimed that the remand copy explicitly mentions her name among others.

The remand copy accessed exclusively by India Today TV reads: “Further investigation into the said accused No. 05 has revealed that he is organising drug parties in the country and abroad and supplying drugs to those parties.”

It also alleges: “The said accused has previously organised drug parties in the country and abroad with Alisha Parkar, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, Zishan Siddiqui, Ori alias Orhan, Abbas Mastaan, Loka and many other people, and has himself joined in them and is supplying drugs to these and other people.”

According to multiple reports, the Mumbai Crime Branch is now expected to summon the actors and other celebrities named in the case to record their statements.

As the investigation deepens, further details are awaited.