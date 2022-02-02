‘I feel really sad,’ Shamita Shetty is upset that she could not be with Shilpa Shetty amidst Raj Kundra porn case controversy

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 third runner-up Shamita Shetty had received constant support from her sister Shilpa Shetty, throughout her journeywho was rooting. Shamita was also a part of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT before featuring in BB 15. The actress joined the OTT show at a time when her family, especially her sister Shilpa was going through a tough time as her husband Raj Kundra was under judicial custody in a porn creation and circulation case. Shamita says it was tough for her but she chose to honour her professional commitment and went ahead with the show.

“So Bigg Boss was offered to me earlier and I had a choice of going back, you know breaking a commitment or just standing by it. I chose to stand by it because also at that time my family thought it was better if I was just locked up inside, because I was unnecessarily being trolled for no fault of mine,” Shamita told Pinkvilla.

Opening up about mindless trolling, Shamita shared, “I had nothing to do with the incident, which was rather unfair. So I thought I might as well just go in. Also at a time when you know people are sitting at home with no work because of Covid, I didn't want to disrespect the work that was coming my way and I wanted to make that money. That’s why I chose to go in.”

The ‘Mohabbatein’ actress was however upset that she could not be by her sister’s side during this tough time. “I feel really sad that I could not be a part of this difficult time with Shilpa. I would have loved to be there with her because I remember when I was in the OTT show I was extremely worried about her, and didn't know what was happening. I wanted to know what was happening because we are very close. But we have always emerged stronger with every hurdle, everything that’s thrown at us, and she has also emerged stronger. So I am proud of her,” she told.