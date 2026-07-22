/‘I forgot my dialogue when he said his lines’: Raghav Juyal on working with Shah Rukh Khan

“It's a very dream-level experience. I can't tell you in words. When I was shooting for the first time and the camera was being set up, Shah Rukh sir was there, and I was there. When he said the dialogue for the first time, I forgot my dialogue. Because you remember your childhood. You remember how you used to watch his films 5-6 times in a single-screen cinema. I used to watch his films 5-6 times.”