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  • /‘I forgot my dialogue when he said his lines’: Raghav Juyal on working with Shah Rukh Khan

‘I forgot my dialogue when he said his lines’: Raghav Juyal on working with Shah Rukh Khan

Raghav Juyal opened up about his 'dream level experience' with Shah Rukh Khan. He talks about his surreal moments, when SRK delivers his dialouges, he briefly forgot his own lines. 

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
‘I forgot my dialogue when he said his lines’: Raghav Juyal on working with Shah Rukh Khan
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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