I have been a cycling enthusiast all my life: Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana, who is enjoying cycling in Chandigarh, talked about the importance of staying fit during the coronavirus pandemic

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is determined to stay super fit during the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic and has taken up cycling to clock in some serious cardio as per his daily fitness routine. The star is currently in Chandigarh with his entire family and he urges the fellow countrymen to pay attention to being fit which will boost one’s immunity to fight the virus.



The star says, “Maintaining fitness is an extremely important aspect today, given the crisis we are engulfed in. We will need to find our own fitness regimes to stay fit because it’s very important. So, since I’m in Chandigarh spending time with my family and parents, I decided to take up cycling.”

For Ayushmann, his cycling time is adding a much-needed balance to his daily routine. “I have been a cycling enthusiast all my life but my work schedule always prevented me from doing this. I’m loving doing this now because it’s not just helping me stay fit but it’s also giving me the alone time to focus on things, ponder about life, and plan my way forward. Cycling alone is quite a meditative experience for me personally - I can focus on one thing at a time and close those loops in my head,” says the versatile actor.

However, Ayushmann admits that he can’t wait to be on the sets again and resume shooting his back to back film projects. He says, “I can’t wait to start shooting and I’m missing being on the sets big time. I’m ready to start shooting multiple things. As soon as the production teams figure out and lock on the safest ways to start work, I will be back on the sets!”