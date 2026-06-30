/‘I have bigger priorities now’: Shraddha Arya responds to fans asking her to post more

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Arya shared a heartwarming glimpse of her motherhood time. She revealed that her twins have now become her biggest priority, even if it means being less active on social media. Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a candid video of her engrossed in colouring a children's activity book with crayons, and spending time with her twin babies. Sharing the video, she wrote, 'To all the people who say I should post more, I'm losing all my fans... Sorry Guys, I have bigger priorities now'.