/‘I have bigger priorities now’: Shraddha Arya responds to fans asking her to post more

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Arya shared a heartwarming glimpse of her motherhood time. She revealed that her twins have now become her biggest priority, even if it means being less active on social media. Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a candid video of her engrossed in colouring a children's activity book with crayons, and spending time with her twin babies. Sharing the video, she wrote, 'To all the people who say I should post more, I'm losing all my fans... Sorry Guys, I have bigger priorities now'.
For the uninitiated, Shraddha has been embracing every moment of parenthood ever since she welcomed her twin babies and often treats her followers to heartwarming snippets from her daily life with her children.
On the professional front, Shraddha is best known for playing Preeta in the long-running television drama 'Kundali Bhagya'.
The role that made her one of the most popular faces on Indian television. She has also been a part of shows such as 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi', 'Dream Girl', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' and 'Nach Baliye 9', besides featuring in many reality and fiction shows over the years.
On the personal front, Shraddha married Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal on November 16, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. The couple welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, in November 2024.
The actress had also recently headed out for a family trip with her babies and husband to Goa.
While on her trip, Shraddha had given upmteen number of glimpses by sharing photos and videos of her indulging in her family and me time.
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