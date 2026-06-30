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‘I have bigger priorities now’: Shraddha Arya responds to fans asking her to post more

Shraddha Arya has a sweet response for fans worried about her reduced social media activity. The actress revealed that spending quality time with her twins, including colouring children's books, has become more important than staying active online.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
‘I have bigger priorities now’: Shraddha Arya responds to fans asking her to post more
Image Credit: Shraddha Arya, Instagram

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