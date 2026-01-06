‘I Have Certain Connections...’: Sudha Chandran Breaks Silence On Trolling Over Viral Jagran Clip

New Delhi: Actress and classical dancer Sudha Chandran recently found herself at the centre of online attention after videos from a religious gathering showing her in an emotional, trance-like devotional state went viral on social media.

In the clips, Sudha Chandran is seen deeply immersed in bhajans, appearing overwhelmed by emotion as she danced and moved spontaneously during the spiritual moment. The visuals quickly drew mixed reactions online, with some users offering support while others trolled her.

Sudha Chandran Breaks Silence On Trolling

Responding to the controversy, the Naagin actress addressed the issue in an interview with Zoom, making it clear that she does not feel the need to justify herself. “I am not here to justify. I have my perception towards life. I have certain connections that I respect. Mujhe logon se koi lena dena nahi hai. Joh troll karte hai, acchi baat hai, khush rahe apne zindagi mein,” she said, adding that trolling does not bother her. Emphasising the positive response she received, Sudha noted that what truly matters to her are the “millions of people who could connect and resonate” with the moment.

Reflecting on the criticism she has faced throughout her life, the actress recalled how she was judged even after her life-altering accident. “In my life, I have never thought about log kya bolenge. Even after my accident, logon ne kaha tha ki kya bewakoofi kar rahi ho tum, Lekin jab wahi ek success story ban jata hai, log usi ke baare mein charcha karte hai,” she shared.

In the viral visuals, Sudha Chandran is dressed in a red and white saree and wears a headband reading ‘Jai Mata Di’. As the devotional music plays, she appears fully absorbed in the spiritual experience.

Who Is Sudha Chandran?

Sudha Chandran is a celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer and actress known for her work across multiple languages. She rose to national prominence with the film Mayuri (1985), for which she won the National Film Award - Special Jury Award. Her notable television appearances include Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kalasam, Thendral, Deivam Thandha Veedu, and the popular Naagin franchise.

At the age of 16, Sudha met with a severe accident that led to the amputation of her right leg due to gangrene. With the help of a prosthetic Jaipur foot, she made a remarkable comeback, returning to dance after two years and performing across India and several countries worldwide.

Sudha Chandran married assistant director Ravi Dang in 1994 and continues to inspire many with her resilience, faith, and dedication to art.