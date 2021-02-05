हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mia Khalifa

I have regained my consciousness: Ex porn star Mia Khalifa hits back at trolls, says 'still stand with farmers'

Mia Khalifa found herself in the middle of a controversy for showing her support to the farmers’ protest where trolls used offensive language to target the former porn star. It was after international singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg extended support to the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

I have regained my consciousness: Ex porn star Mia Khalifa hits back at trolls, says &#039;still stand with farmers&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After former porn star Mia Khalifa tweeted on Indian farmers' protest, it hogged maximum attention and she got massively trolled. She became a top trend on Twitter. 

Hitting back at her trolls, Mia shared a fresh tweet, "Confirming I have in fact regained consciousness, and would like to thank you for your concern, albeit unnecessary. Still standing with the farmers, though Heart suit."

Mia Khalifa found herself in the middle of a controversy for showing her support to the farmers’ protest where trolls used offensive language to target the former porn star.

It was after international singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg extended support to the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day. 

 

