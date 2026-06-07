'I Lost a Brother': Kerala CM V D Satheesan mourns Salim Kumar's demise, calls him a Malayalam cinema legend

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has expressed profound grief over the demise of National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar, describing the celebrated performer as "a brother" and a towering talent whose loss has left a deep void in Malayalam cinema.



"He wasn't just the prince of laughter to me, Salim Kumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother," Satheesan wrote in a post on X.

Kochi | Keralam CM VD Satheesan says, "Actor Salim Kumar had a face and expressions that Malayalis can never forget. I have lost someone who was like a brother to me. Since I came to Paravur, I have shared a deep bond with him and his family. Whenever I contested elections, he… https://t.co/3l0aaQ0ipO pic.twitter.com/HtcxZ2i7WB June 7, 2026

Salim Kumar, one of Malayalam cinema's most versatile performers, passed away at the age of 56 after reportedly being rushed to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday.



His death has triggered an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, film personalities and fans across the state.

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Also Read: Who was Salim Kumar? Renowned Malayalam actor passes away at 56: A look at his life and legacy



The Government of Kerala confirmed the actor's demise and expressed "profound grief" over the loss of the celebrated performer.



In an official statement, the government described him as a "renowned film actor" and highlighted his National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his acclaimed performance in Adaminte Makan Abu.



The statement also noted his Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu (2005).



Over a career spanning more than three decades and over 300 films, Salim Kumar established himself as a beloved comic actor before earning widespread acclaim for his emotionally powerful character portrayals.



His unique ability to move seamlessly between humour and intense drama made him one of the most respected artists in Malayalam cinema.



His achievements included the National Film Award and Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for Adaminte Makan Abu in 2010.



He was also recognised with Kerala State Film Awards for Achanurangatha Veedu, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, and his directorial venture Karutha Joothan.



According to the Kerala government, the actor's mortal remains will be kept for public homage at Paravur Town Hall from 9 am to 1 pm on June 7.



The funeral will be held at 3 pm at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam, with official honours. The state government has decided to bear the expenses connected with the funeral and related arrangements.



Salim Kumar is survived by his wife Sunitha and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar.