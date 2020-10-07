हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

I love you, babu: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Instagram PDA just took our hearts away!

Nick Jonas dedicated a post to Priyanka Chopra celebrating her much-awaited memoir 'Unfinished' and wrote a steal-worthy caption for it. 

I love you, babu: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas&#039; Instagram PDA just took our hearts away!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the cutest couple in town! They light up Instagram every so often and the internet loves it. Recently, they took our hearts away with their Instagram PDA. Nick dedicated a post to Priyanka celebrating her much-awaited memoir 'Unfinished' and wrote a steal-worthy caption for it. 

"So incredibly proud of you, Priyanka Chopra quick question... can I please get a signed copy. Everyone, go pre-order my wife's beautiful memoir now!" he wrote and soon, Priyanka came with an adorable reply.

She wrote, "Only if I get an autographed copy of BLOOD! Let's get it!! I love u, babu!" 

Here's Nick Jonas' post.

Aww, you guys!

Priyanka and Nick are currently in the US. The global icon keeps shuttling between India and the US for work. The couple dated for a few months before getting married in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2018 in Jodhpur. 

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in an OTT adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel 'The White Tiger' along with Rajkummar Rao.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasPriyanka CHopra Nick Jonaspriyanka nickPriyanka Chopra memoir unfinished
