'I’m a darpok Madrasi middle-class man': R Madhavan reveals why 'he never cheated on his wife'

New Delhi: The very versatile actor R Madhavan is known for his powerful characters and memorable screen presence in many hits, including the much-loved Dhurandhar franchise in which he played Ajay Sanyal, Director of IB (based on Ajit Doval). Besides his strong screen aura, he is also very much a 'family man'. Recently, Maddy ( as he is fondly called) celebrated 27th wedding anniversary with wife Sarita.

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Why Madhavan never cheated on his wife

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In an interview with ETimes, Madhavan opened up on being loyal and how its a family trait for him. He said, "I think to be loyal is a family trait. My entire family till the end of their lives remained so loyal to Jamshedji Tata that we actually had a photo of his, along with all the Gods with the mala. So honestly, I will have to go out of my way to not be loyal."

He candidly called himself a 'darpok Madrasi middle-class man', adding that while he does find attractive women attractive, he prefers the comfort and honesty of going back home to his wife.

He shared, “While I am extremely attracted to attractive girls, at the end of the day, I balance off going back home and cuddling my wife as opposed to giving an excuse on why I am not there."

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What Mani Ratnam advised Madhavan

Recalling Mani Ratnam's precious advice to him, he shared, "Mani Ratnam gave me an advice on how not to have to test relationships. He said, when there is something going good with a relationship, don’t keep testing it to see how much she loves you. Just let it be. Sometimes testing is the thing that spoils everything."

He also shared how many people advised him not to disclose about his marital status - but he did just the opposite.

"I would open all my girl fan mail along with Sarita. I would insist on taking her for any exotic outdoor shoots, not because I wanted her to know that I am loyal, but I didn’t want to test myself, " Madhavan quipped.

About Madhavan and Sarita's love life

Madhavan pursued teaching communication and public speaking at workshops around India. At the Maharashtra workshop, he met Sarita Birje in 1991, when she attended his class on the recommendation of her cousins, reportedly. Soon after the workshop, Sarita passed an interview to become an air hostess and after completing the course, the couple started dating.

They eventually got married in 1999, before Madhavan entered full-time commercial movies.

Not many know that Sarita has also worked as a costume designer in a few of Madhavan's films, most notably for Guru En Aalu (2009), when she worked along with Erum Ali, the wife of Madhavan's co-star, Abbas, for their respective husbands.

Their son Vedaant Madhavan was born in 2005 and is now an international swimmer.